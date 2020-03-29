After the news of Akshay Kumar donating 25 Crores for Narendra Modi’s PM CARES fund, there has been hullabaloo about the stars who are yet to add their contribution. Post Akshay, Varun Dhawan also took to Twitter to announce his support to end the Coronavirus threat.

From the south film industry, many celebs came forward to lend their support and Akshay Kumar was from the early ones to do so from Bollywood.

From Akshay Kumar To Prabhas, Check Out The List Of Celebs Who Contributed For Narendra Modi's PM CARES Fund
From Akshay Kumar To Prabhas, Check Out The List Of Celebs Who Contributed For Narendra Modi’s PM CARES Fund

Akshay tweeted, “This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to Narendra Modi Ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai.”

PM Narendra Modi has been replying personally to every celeb for their hearty contributions.

Check out which all major celebs have contributed for the PM CARES funds so far:

Apart from Bollywood, Tata Sons and Tata Trusts contributed in a monumental way. Tata Sons contributed 1000 crores and Tata Trusts lent 500 crores to PM CARES fund.

Here’s the list of the actors from down south who have already contributed to the fund:

Prabhas – 3 crores

Pawan Kalyan – 1 crore

Mahesh Babu – 1 crore

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out