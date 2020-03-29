From Akshay Kumar To Prabhas, Check Out The List Of Celebs Who Contributed For Narendra Modi’s PM CARES Fund

After the news of Akshay Kumar donating 25 Crores for Narendra Modi’s PM CARES fund, there has been hullabaloo about the stars who are yet to add their contribution. Post Akshay, Varun Dhawan also took to Twitter to announce his support to end the Coronavirus threat.

From the south film industry, many celebs came forward to lend their support and Akshay Kumar was from the early ones to do so from Bollywood.

Akshay tweeted, “This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to Narendra Modi Ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai.”

PM Narendra Modi has been replying personally to every celeb for their hearty contributions.

Great gesture @akshaykumar. Let’s keep donating for a healthier India. https://t.co/3KAqzgRFOW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Check out which all major celebs have contributed for the PM CARES funds so far:

I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir 🙏 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

This is an absolutely great initiative by our honourable PM @narendramodi …in our own way and capacity we must all pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund….this will go a long way for the well being of millions of our people …🙏 https://t.co/4Og3TDbTeg — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 28, 2020

I’m pledging my support to this noble initiative by PM @narendramodi ji. As a nation, we should all look to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund in the best of our capacity. It will help our nation to support our fellow citizens in distress. https://t.co/bIUDl5HlFA — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 28, 2020

I pledge to contribute Rs 20 lacs from my savings to @narendramodi sir’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s help each other 🙏🏻 I have earned money through my shows and songs which you all have bought tickets or have bought from online platforms. So here is doing my contribution 🙏 Jai Hind https://t.co/h0F1KOuQNV — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) March 28, 2020

I pledge to contribute.

Small or big, let’s contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. @narendramodi https://t.co/1Ci4rui5ha — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) March 28, 2020

To transform the world we must begin with ourselves & what is important in beginning with ourselves is the intention~J Krishnamurti.I have made a tiny contribution to our #PMCaresFund Love matters most & together #India can rise head held high. @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/cZhaPWB0HF — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) March 28, 2020

Apart from Bollywood, Tata Sons and Tata Trusts contributed in a monumental way. Tata Sons contributed 1000 crores and Tata Trusts lent 500 crores to PM CARES fund.

Here’s the list of the actors from down south who have already contributed to the fund:

Prabhas – 3 crores

Pawan Kalyan – 1 crore

Mahesh Babu – 1 crore

