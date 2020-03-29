Kanika Kapoor’s Troubles Continue As The Singer Tests Coronavirus Positive For The Fourth Time

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who is admitted in Lucknow’s PGI, is being treated under the strict supervision of doctors. As the day progresses, different revelations about Kanika’s corona infection are coming to light. Recently, a big news has come about Kanika that her fourth report has also tested coronavirus positive.

Earlier, Kanika was tested on Friday i.e. March 27 and for the third time, her test came positive. Meanwhile, the singer has deleted the post on Instagram through which she reported that she is coronavirus positive.

Some time ago there were reports of estrangement between the hospital administration and Kanika. On behalf of the hospital, it was said that Kanika is not supporting the treatment. She is acting like a star instead of being patient. While Kanika had alleged that the doctors were threatening her.

The singer came into controversy when she was booked on charges of negligence for attending various social events. She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

