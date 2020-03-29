Nagarjuna & Son Naga Chaitanya Jointly Donate To Support Daily Wage Workers In Tollywood

After Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and many other celebrities, the father-son duo of superstar Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya happens to be the latest from Telugu film industry to donate for daily wage workers in Tollywood amidst lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Nagarjuna who was last seen on big screen in Manmadhudu 2, yesterday took to his twitter handle with a tweet that read, “#lockdown is a harsh reality and a necessity!!! Appreciating the response from my colleagues.I am Donating an amount of Rs 1 Crore for now as my bit for the well being of daily wages Film workers during this #Coronacrisis. May god bless us!! #StayHomeStaySafe”

#lockdown is a harsh reality and a necessity!!! Appreciating the response from my colleagues🙏I am Donating an amount of Rs 1 Crore for now as my bit for the well being of daily wages Film workers during this#Coronacrisis. May god bless us!! #StayHomeStaySafe — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) March 28, 2020

Inspired by Nagarjuna, his son Naga Chaitanya too pledged to donate for the daily wage workers following lockdown, as his tweet read, “Moved to see the film fraternity come forward and support the film daily wage workers who support us everyday I would like to donate 25lakhs to support them at this point #CoronaCrisisCharity .. trying times like these calls for unity #StayHomeStaySafe”

Moved to see the film fraternity come forward and support the film daily wage workers who support us everyday I would like to donate 25lakhs to support them at this point #CoronaCrisisCharity .. trying times like these calls for unity #StayHomeStaySafe — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) March 28, 2020

On the work front, Nagarjuna will next be seen in Ashishor Solomon’s thriller Wild Dog, as a NIA officer. Whereas, Naga Chaitanya who was last seen in Venky Mama, will be next seen in Sekhar Kammula’s directorial, Love Story opposite Sai Pallavi.

