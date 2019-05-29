“Salman Khan Is Larger Than Life”: Julius Packiam Cracks The Code Of Exceptional BGM In Bhai-Films!

A Salman Khan film has various characters in itself – from his swag-filled dance moves to a very appealing background score. One such person, who has changed the way how we hear the BGM in Salman movies is Julius Packiam. He started with Ek Tha Tiger and since then he has been closely associated with Salman biggies.

He has given background score to movies such as Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight and now Bharat. He has also been associated for a long time with Kabir Khan movies; in fact, he made a debut with his movies – Kabul Express. In a conversation with Scroll, Julius has jotted down some very good points about his work and Salman Khan.

On composing for Salman films, he said, “Salman is larger-than-life, and when he comes on the screen, he comes with a bang. So for him, you pick the biggest, fattest stuff – horns, trumpets, big drums and guitar riffs.”

In Bharat, Julius also had an experience with song-writing, to which he added, “Hopefully, with Zinda now, I can whisper into directors’ ears, hey, I make songs too. Ali had written the entire poem during the shoot itself, and he made this tune as well. He recorded it on his phone and sent it to me. I worked on the preceding passages and we turned it into a song.”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar previously worked with Salman in blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Bharat is slated for an Eid release i.e. 5th June.

