Right from her debut M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani has made people sit and take notice of her acting chops. Despite being just 3 films old, Disha bagged Bharat alongside megastar, Salman Khan!

And now the Baaghi actress has revealed that while many people had warned her about the air that Bhaijaan carried around him, Disha said Salman is the warmest and helpful person she has ever met. Calling the Wanted actor a Santa Claus on film sets, Disha was quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “A lot of people told me that he has an intimidating personality. But he is so sweet, humble, funny and down to earth. He makes everyone feel comfortable. He is a family oriented person. I remember people coming to him for help. He is Santa Claus sitting on set, willing to help everyone.”

Though Disha’s films have worked well, the actress says she still feels like a newbie. “I still feel like I am too new. I’ve only done three films and I’m still hungry for different roles. And, I want to stay hungry. I never want to reach a point where I’m content with myself…I’m not from here and I’ve had to struggle to get here, so I want to keep struggling for different roles and films now.”

Disha also admits that though she did not have any industry contacts, people have been kind and accepting of her. “People have been kind and accepting of me. If people don’t like you, it has got nothing to do with you not being a star kid. If you are talented and hardworking, people accept you. It doesn’t matter where you are from. (Actor) Shah Rukh Khan was nobody when he came to this business and look at him today.”

On the professional front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. Backed by T-Series, the film is all set to hit the theaters by 2020.

