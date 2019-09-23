Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar and the entire Gully Boy team have been elated ever since the news of their movie being nominated for Oscars 2020. While that has been a delightful piece of information to the cinegoers, here comes another as the latest reports suggest that Ranveer and Zoya are all set to reunite for a gangster drama.

A recent report suggests that Zoya is working on a gangster drama and has approached Ranveer for the same, who has already given his nod for the project. “Zoya has offered the gangster flick to her favourite Ranveer Singh already. He has heard the concept and is really keen on doing it as well. He has verbally given his nod and this will be his third film with Zoya after Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy,” reveals a source close to Pinkvilla.

Furthermore, when the project goes on floors highly depends on Ranveer’s choc-o-bloc schedule which is filled with projects. “Ranveer is currently wrapping up Kabir Khan’s 83 and also has YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar lined up. He has to kickstart Karan Johar’s Takht from February next year as well. So they are currently figuring out dates from which they can go on floors with the gangster saga,” states the source further.

Meanwhile, Gully Boy which was loosely based on the life of Mumbai based rappers Divine and Naezy released in February to kickass response from the critics as well as the audiences. The movie also starred Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz amongst others.

