TripTips With Koimoi – Ft Mouni Roy #TheEuropeanSummer

In The Spotlight!

Mouni Roy recently took a trip across Europe. Panning from Amsterdam, the Netherlands to London, this ‘slay vacay’ itinerary is a part of the bucket-list of every ‘wanderluster’ in town.

Amsterdam has had an age-old connect with Bollywood. From Saif Ali Khan’s Hum Tum, Kangana Ranaut’s Queen to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, you’ll be surprised to discover places that you’ve already seen in these films.

All About The Destination!

Mouni explored Amsterdam’s Reggae Festival which is touted to be the largest musical event in the Netherlands. The festival attracts visitors from over 31 countries & it’s nirvana for the musical souls.



Moving on from Musicophiles, there’s something for Bibliophiles too in Mouni’s slay-vacay-list. She visited Central/OBA Library of Amsterdam which is spread over 10 floors and has 1200 seats. One would never leave this place empty-handed even if their hands are empty (#PunIntended).

Toscanini holds an essential position in the top 5 of ’15 Must-Try Restaurants’ by Trip Advisor, a popular travel website. Mouni crossed 3 canals and a fountain to reach there. At times, it’s good to ditch technology & take traditional ways to reach places. Foodies recommend Panna Cotta & Red Wine! Also, don’t miss the Culinary Show about which the restaurant is renowned for.

Julia Roberts asked Hugh Grant in Notting Hill, “Can I stay for a while?” he replied, “You can stay forever.” Mouni’s Notting Hill adventure makes you fall in love all over again, with the place even if you’re traveling solo. August is the best time to visit this year, as every year millions of people show up to witness Europe’s biggest street festival known as Notting Hill Carnival.

Expert Tip:

The carnival covers a wide area, so be prepared mentally as well as physically. Some of the stations around that are closed and some are disrupted due to carnival weekend, so make sure to book everything in advance.

Also, carry the map of the carnival route and information about public toilets, bars, sound systems, and medical centers. Don’t forget your snacks and water because staying hydrated is important. Also, from the looks of it, Notting Hill Carnival serves really good ice-creams, ain’t it Mouni?



Up Close!

Mouni has managed to hold her place in Television

ever since the era of Mihir Virani. She essayed

an important role in Kyunki… Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,

and also has led the top-rated show Naagin. She has come a long way to grab her big Bollywood breakthrough in Akshay Kumar’s Gold (2018). You will see her next in Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China and has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan’s Brahmastra in the pipeline.

At IIFA 2016, Mouni was the only TV star to perform amidst the renowned Bollywood celebs.

Lag Jaa Gale (Lata Mangeshkar) from Woh Kaun Thi? is her favorite song she says, and it is definitely a song that would touch your soul traveling through Europe.

