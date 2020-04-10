Salman Khan Hasn’t Met His Father Salim Khan For A While; Here’s How He Is Keeping Up With Family

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, everyone has self-isolated themselves at their places as instructed by the government. We saw celebrities going live and staying in touch with their families, fans and our beloved Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, is no exception. The 54-year-old superstar is making most of the technology to stay in touch with his family.

Salman Khan is staying in his Panvel farmhouse and has not seen his father for a while. Recently, he put out a video on Instagram talking about the same with younger brother Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvaan. Salman was seen recalling Sholay’s Gabbar Singh’s most iconic dialogue ‘Jo dar gaya, samjho mar gaya’.

Speaking about the same with Mumbai Mirror, Salman’s father, Salim Khan said that he is taking the shutdown as normally as possible. Furthermore, Salim Saab said, “Salman and Nirvaan (Sohail’s son) can’t come here, so they are in Panvel. When they can come, they will. There also, they are at home and we are in constant touch over video calls.”

Salim Saab revealed how the family is staying apart but still keeping in touch with everyone through video calls. He also added, “This situation is unprecedented, no one was prepared for it If someone is infected and comes in contact with others, they may get ill too. People are dying because of this virus, so, we must take all precautionary measures, like washing hands, avoiding shaking hands, and whatever else the authorities are advising to avoid catching an infection.”

Usually, Salim Saab stays indoor except for taking a stroll in the building compound which is also being avoided by him nowadays, following the guidelines and does not want to make it difficult for everyone around. “We’ve made provisions for those who work for us, including drivers and house help, besides giving them masks and sanitisers There are many people who are struggling and we are doing our bit to help them, like getting food packets delivered to them,” he added.

He further added, “This is not the time for false bravado. There is a disease, and people are dying since a vaccine is not available yet. What is dearest to you is your life, and that of your family and close ones. If something happens to one person, the whole family is impacted.”

Well, he is right. This is high time we take responsibility for our actions and help our nation get over the crisis as soon as possible.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!