WHAT! Karishma Tanna Once Lied About Her Height To Get A Role

The leggy lass Karishma Tanna is one of the highest-paid actresses of the telly industry and indeed has a huge fan following. The actress who made her debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi gradually went on to become a huge star. Though her tall and lean figure is admired by a lot of people, her amazing height has been a speed-breaker in her career more than once.

Recently in a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed how she lost some projects because her height was taller than the hero. Speaking about the same Karishma shared, “When I was young, I was conscious about my height because every time I used to go for a look test, they would say, ‘arey hero chota hai’ and we cannot take you because you are tall. For the first time, I realised that in India, being tall is a problem. In fact, they should be looking up to the person who is tall and has a personality. I started lying about my height that it is 5′ 8, whereas it is 5′ 10, Karishma confessed and added, “I thought I won’t get work in films or on television because of my height. But slowly, with the industry evolving, I became confident. I have read one interview with Salman Khan who had said that the girl’s height is not a problem, she should be talented.”

Speaking further about people around her raising apprehension of working with her, Karishma added, “That is just a subtle way of people saying that ‘we can’t give you this film’. So they say ‘Why do you want to sabotage your TV career for films?’ But, that’s okay. Generally, in an actor’s life, rejections do come and you have to take it well. First, I used to be heartbroken, but then I learned it the hard way that we should be able to take positive and negative reactions well.”

On the professional front, Karishma is currently seen participating in Colors’ reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and is reported to have won the show.

