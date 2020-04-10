Should Ekta Kapoor Get Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi & Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki Re-Runs Amid Lockdown?

Popular soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired for about 8 years on Star Plus and its actors and characters, both, became a household name with every Indian family. Be it Smriti Irani’s Tulsi, Ronit Roy’s Mihir or Sudha Shivpuri as the memorable ‘Baa’, fans have lived the characters and their timelines, quite literally. With several 90s and early 2000 shows including the Ramayan re-run charting TRPs, fans have nothing but an open message for Ekta Kapoor. Yes, a return of their favourite show and Sakshi Tanwar’s Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki too!

We’ve recently witnessed a lot of shows like the mythological dramas, Ramayan and Mahabharat, along with shows like Sarabhai VS Sarabhai, Shaktimaan, Hum Paanch and CID coming back on Television to entertain the viewers amid lockdown. Doordarshan with the mythological dramas has been witnessing around 40000% increase in their viewership and that may just provide an estimate of the craze around these shows.

Now, getting back to our topic, shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi had its own essence of the culture and the society back then. Similar is the case with Sakshi Tanwar’s Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, that had a massive fan, and is still remembered for its content. Adding to the recent requests of fans for a return of the show, is Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. He mentioned that his mother too wants a sequel of Kahaani…

“My mom is asking for a sequel,” he has replied to one of his fans on his Insta post.

Both the shows had viewers glued to their TV screens. But that’s not it, they would also wait for the promo of the next episode eagerly, even if it meant witnessing an entire 5-minute-long ad commercial. They wouldn’t mind it!

So, to conclude, consider it like an open message, Ekta Kapoor we would love to have Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar back on TV with their memorable shows.

What do you all think, would you like to witness these daily soaps return on TV? Share your take in the poll section below.

