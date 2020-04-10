Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz Is All Set To Make His Debut On TikTok, Deets Inside

Video-sharing and social networking app, TikTok has grown immensely over the last couple of years. Not just the youngsters, but TV and film celebrities are also now exploring the medium to have a better connect with their fans. A lot of TV celebs like Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur and the likes have gained popularity through the app and the latest to join the bandwagon is none other than Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz.

Yes, you read that right! Asim Riaz is all set for his debut on TikTok. The model turned reality TV star, Asim recently shared his TikTok ID with his fans indicating his debut on the app. His fans are supremely happy after hearing the news.

Before entering Bigg Boss 13 house as a contestant, Asim was a popular model but he got recognition due to his impactful journey in the controversial reality show. Asim’s friendship and then fight with Sidharth Shukla and his romantic equation with Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurrana earned him instant stardom overnight.

Post his stint in Bigg Boss, Asim has been featured in two music videos, one with Jaqueline Fernandes and the other with his lady love Himanshi. With his debut on TikTok, his fan following will surely increase to another level.

Are you excited to see Asim on TikTok? Let us know in the comments section below.

