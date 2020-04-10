Amid the ongoing lockdown condition, Sunny Leone has started live chat show ‘Locked Up With Sunny’ on social media which graces prominent personalities for a fun chat to entertain her fans during the period of self-isolation.

Locked up with Sunny this time around has herself and Ashish Chanchalani make a mask
Ashish Chanchlani Has A Special Invitation For Sunny Leone Post Lockdown & We’d Want To Witness It Too!

This time around it was ace YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani who went live with Sunny and besides talking about how they spending their quarantine days they also took up a one minute challenge to create your own mask at home. Not only that but Sunny was also seen dressed like a boy and Ashish as a girl with both of them having a fun banter, with Ashish inviting her to dig into some spicy local food and local sandwiches once the lock down was over.

On touching base with Sunny she stated, I am glad we can entertain people through the chat show and I urge people to see if they can make and wear home made mask.

