Amid the ongoing lockdown condition, Sunny Leone has started live chat show ‘Locked Up With Sunny’ on social media which graces prominent personalities for a fun chat to entertain her fans during the period of self-isolation.

This time around it was ace YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani who went live with Sunny and besides talking about how they spending their quarantine days they also took up a one minute challenge to create your own mask at home. Not only that but Sunny was also seen dressed like a boy and Ashish as a girl with both of them having a fun banter, with Ashish inviting her to dig into some spicy local food and local sandwiches once the lock down was over.

On touching base with Sunny she stated, I am glad we can entertain people through the chat show and I urge people to see if they can make and wear home made mask.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!