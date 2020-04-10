Avengers: Endgame Trivia #16: Here’s Why Thanos Fails To Snatch Away Mjolnir From Captain America During The Final Battle

Avengers: Endgame will complete a year of its release on April 26. Marvel fans witnessed a lot of memorable incidents in this 2019 worldwide blockbuster movie. After 21 movies, we finally got to see that all the Avengers had to come together to fight one giant villain – Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

Killing Thanos wasn’t an easy task for the superheroes. In Avengers: Infinity War, the Mad Titan succeeded in wiping away half the population of the world, including a lot of superheroes like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther and others. In Avengers: Endgame, when they all returned, there was a huge battle between Thanos and his army and all the superheroes.

During the final battle in Endgame, we saw a lot of jaw-dropping moments. One was Chris Evans’ Captain America lifting Thor’s (played by Chris Hemsworth) Mjolnir. Our Avengers: Endgame trivia #16 for today is about this particular scene we saw in the film.

When Captain America lifts the Mjolnir and attacks Thanos as he tries to kill Thor, we see how angry he gets. Thanos then attacks Captain America but he holds Steve Rogers by his wrist instead of grabbing away the Mjolnir from his hands. As the Mad Titan isn’t worthy of lifting the Mjolnir, he has no choice but to grab Chris Evans’ character by his wrist.

This proves how careful and particular the makers of the film have been even during the battle scene! The scene when Cap lifts Thor’s hammer had received a great response from the audience in the cinema halls when the film was out last year.

That’s our Avengers Trivia for today. Koimoi will share with you all another interesting scoop from the film daily.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!