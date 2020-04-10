After giving us the stunning Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, Taika Waititi is all set to direct the upcoming Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder. In the film, Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role of God of Thunder and the film focuses on the events after Avengers: Endgame.

Last year, when Marvel announced this Phase 4 films, there’s one question fans desperately need an answer for – Will the new Thor feature Tom Hiddleston’s Loki? Recently, the Jojo Rabbit director did an Instagram live session with his fans and one of them asked if Loki will feature in Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika gave quite an interesting answer.

Taika Waititi said, “Oh, ye… I can’t say” and he paused a bit and continued, “If I had wanted to kill Loki for some reason, I would ask about it and Marvel might have told me that they needed him for Infinity War. That’s how I usually find out about the stuff that’s coming up.”

Looks like Waititi was almost going to spill out some details about Thor: Love and Thunder but he realised he shouldn’t be talking about it! Only time will tell if we again get to see the Thor-Loki duo Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston on the big screen on not.

Talking about Loki, he was choked to death by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War climax. In Avengers: Endgame, when the superheroes travel back in time, the 2012 Loki escapes with the tesseract. So that version of God Of Mischief is still alive. There’s a Disney+ series based on the life of the escaped Loki and it will be releasing in 2021.

