Salman Khan CANCELS The Thailand Schedule Of Radhe Due To Coronavirus Scare

Salman Khan is still in the middle of finishing the shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Coronavirus scare has restricted a schedule of the film which was planned in Thailand. Cinema all over the is getting affected because of the flu and even many Hollywood films are reshuffling their dates.

It all started from Wuhan, China and is slowly spreading all over the world. There have been multiple positive tested cases in India too. Many such places are getting shut down and many International flights are held back. Doctors have been suggesting not to travel abroad in order to catch and spread the flu.

A source close to the film reported Bollywood Hungama, “Thailand is one of those countries where Coronavirus fear looms large. Hence, the makers of the film, including lead actor and producer Salman Khan, decided not to let the unit and actors travel there. The risk is too big and they don’t want anyone to suffer. Hence, they decided to cancel the Thailand schedule. The makers are now shooting the portions instead in Mumbai.”

Many Bollywood films have been shot in Thailand because of its picturesque locations and easy to grab permissions. A certain portion of Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi has also been shot in Thailand’s capital Bangkok.

Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid this year. Produced by Sohail Khan, it will mark the third collaboration between Salman and Prabhudheva. The director helmed Salman’s 2009 release Wanted and the upcoming Dabangg 3.

Apart from this, Salman Khan also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Pooja Hegde will be playing the leading lady in the film. Salman Khan will be presented in a completely new avatar in the film. The look is currently being decided upon. Pooja is playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman’s character.

