Salman Khan’s Radhe Teaser With Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi & Trailer To Come With THIS Biggie?

The hype around Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is shooting through the roof with each passing day. While there is a lot of meticulous planning around the release of not the film, the makers are also taking extra steps for the trailer and teaser release. Salman Khan and his team are taking extra caution to ensure the buzz around Radhe stays high despite tough competition from films like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s ’83.

While reports have been doing rounds that Salman Khan is eyeing the Holi date to unveil the teaser of Radhe, fresh speculations have been suggested that the team is now going to release the teaser of Radhe alongside Ranveer Singh’s ’83. There are whispers that Salman Khan will boost the buzz around Radhe by collaborating his trailer and teaser alongside the much-anticipated films.

A certain source has been quoted by Pinkvilla saying, “Radhe releases on the Eid weekend on May 22 but the idea is to build up as much hype as possible over it, 42 days before release. Hence, the makers of Radhe are planning to launch the first teaser in March. While Holi is a date being discusses, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh (in special appearances), releases on March 24 and is said to be one of the biggest movies of 2020 which will garner over 40cr on the opening day itself as the first show opens in the evening and will run through the next 24 hours, the next day being a holiday (Gudi Padwa). So, Salman and the producers, Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri, and Nikhil Namit are in talks with the theatre owners to release a small teaser with Sooryavanshi. In Radhe, Salman plays an undercover cop and it’s his next after Dabangg 3 so his fans will be hungry to see his first look. Combine that with Sooryavanshi and you have a winner. Of course, right now things are still under wraps and will be announced once the deal has been struck.”

Spilling the tea around the trailer, the source further was quoted saying, “Everyone knows again that Kabir Khan’s sports drama, 83, about India’s victory over the West Indies at the Prudential Cup that year is a much-awaited movie. The movie promises to be a thorough entertainer and releases on April 10. For Salman and team Radhe, it’s a big movie and given Salman’s warm friendship with Kabir, it seems natural for the trailer to launch it when ’83 releases. Both March 24 and April 10 are great days for the Radhe teaser and trailer to be launched and that’s why its team is working hard to ensure that it happens. Sohail is planning the entire strategy of Radhe’s promotion and marketing to ensure it gets the maximum eyeballs in the theatres.”

Featuring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated for an Eid 2020 release.

