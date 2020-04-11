Salman Khan Brings Together Former Bigg Boss Contestants Through This Latest Video

Salman Khan is away from his Mumbai’s Galaxy Apartments and is staying away at his Panvel’s farmhouse. He’s got pretty much active on the social media posting various videos from there.

Salman took to Instagram yesterday and shared a couple of videos. In one of the videos, we saw him riding his horse. This was after he put the video of him feeding the horse.

It seems Salman enjoyed chewing the leaves as after he finished eating them, he said, “It’s damn good ya!” The actor who is spending the lockdown period in his Panvel farmhouse seems to be having a nice time with his animals over there.

Kishwer Merchant, Yuvika Chaudhary, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Manu Punjabi and Prince Narula who have connected to Salman Khan through the reality show Bigg Boss has dropped comments on the video. They’ve been pouring in a series of hearts for the ‘Bhai of Bollywood’.

In one of his recent videos, Salman Khan was seen with Arbaaz Khan’s son Nirvaan. He informed his fans how he’s stuck and missing his Mumbai’s home requesting everyone to stay at home.

Salim Khan also talked about Salman to Mumbai Mirror saying, “Salman and Nirvaan can’t come here, so they are in Panvel. When they can come, they will. There also, they are at home and we are in constant touch over video calls.”

