Megastar Chiranjeevi Salutes The Spirit Of Police Forces Of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Amid Health Crisis

After Superstar Mahesh Babu, Megastar Chiranjeevi has come forward to appreciate the efforts and hard work of the police force from the Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star who has been quite active on social media handles saluted the undying spirit of the police force by keeping people safe amid a health crisis.

The veteran actor shared the video on his Twitter handle where he mentioned that it’s because of them (Police force) that lockdown has been so far successful in Telugu states.

Chiranjeevi has contributed 1 Crore for the daily wage workers in the Telugu Film industry, as they have been going through tough times due to halt in a shoot of films and serials amid lockdown.

The lockdown situation while mandatory to deal with the #CoronaCrisis,also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers & lower income groups in the country including the #TeluguFilmIndustry.Keeping this in mind I am donating Rs.1 Cr for providing relief to the Film workers. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Koratala Siva’s directorial Acharya. The social actioner has been making headlines ever since its inception late last year.

The Chiranjeevi starrer has actress Kajal Aggarwal as the film’s leading lady.

Reportedly, the film may also have Chiranjeevi’s son and RRR actor Ram Charan in an extended cameo.

Acharya has currently been put on halt amid a health crisis. The film is being bankrolled by Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company and Matinee productions banner.

