From Sonu Nigam To Udit Narayan, 18 Bollywood Singers Hold A Digital Concert To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Victims; Akshay Kumar Hosts The Show

After Bollywood actors, now singers have also come ahead to lend their support to people badly affected by the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic in India. 18 singers which include big names like Sonu Nigam, Asha Bhosle, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik, Pankaj Udhas, Sudesh Bhosale, Salim Merchant & Shankar Mahadevan have joined the bandwagon in a big way.

All the 18 singers came together and held a digital concert for fans through which they have raised money for donation purposes.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Sudesh Bhosale said that they have got support from PM Office for this. He has been quoted as saying, “The PM’s Office is supporting us in this concert, and we are appealing to the people to contribute in whatever way possible, even if it’s just a rupee.”

He further added that the show started with the blessings of Lata Mangeshkar and Akshay Kumar was the host. “The performers have been divided in batches of six. We have all done our bit to help those in need, but that’s just a small contribution. Through this concert, we will raise donations for the government. When it’s (the pandemic) behind us, we will do more concerts to raise funds for rehabilitation.” he said.

Sonu Nigam who will be performing from Dubai said, “There are so many stalwarts (participating in the show) that I don’t want to talk about my own set. Lataji and Ashaji will be there to bless us. It wouldn’t be a long session, but more like a T-20 match.”

Bollywood stars have come ahead and have supported the country with huge donations in these demanding times. Many stars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others have contributed huge some for the cause of helping financially weak people. It’s heartening to see the number of donators and donations getting bigger.

