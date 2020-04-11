British Actress Hilary Heath Breathes Her Last At 74 After Succumbing To Coronavirus

The world has come still following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. People are under quarantine and have been strictly following social distancing. With each passing day, the news reports of COVID-19 cases are on rise. The deadly virus has claimed many lives in the past few weeks across the globe, including that of popular British actress Hilary Heath.

The veteran actress who is popular for her performance in 1968 released English horror venture Witchfinder General, passed away at 74 last week due to Coronavirus.

As per numerous reports, Hilary’s death has been confirmed by her grandson Alex williams with a Facebook post.

Apart from Witchfinder General, Hilary was also part of films like The Body Stealers, The Oblong Box, The File Of The Golden Goose, among a couple of other films.

In the mid-60s and 70s, the actress was also part of Television Shows like The Avengers, The Prisoner, Z Cars, among various other shows.

Apart from action, the late actress has also produced movies like An Awfully Big Adventure, and Nil By Mouth.

The actress was born on 6th May 1945 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. She made her acting debut in 1968 with Witchfinder General.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!