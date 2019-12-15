Salman Khan Wanted Debut Film ‘Biwi Ho Toh Aisi’ To FLOP & The Reason Is Shocking!

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has completed almost 30 years in the industry, and his massive fan base is known to one and all. The actor recently spoke about his journey, upcoming film Dabangg 3 and so much more, but what caught our attention is his opinion on his first blockbuster, Biwi Ho Toh Aisi (1988), which also starred the legendary Rekha.

Yesterday, Salman Khan during a media interaction shared to how his first blockbuster was Biwi Ho Toh Aisi worked really well, but he was constantly praying that the movie doesn’t work. He shared, “Meri pehli blockbuster thi Biwi Ho Toh Aisi.. maine bohot minnate mangi thi ki picture nahi chale,”

(My first blockbuster was Biwi Ho Toh Aisi.. I prayed a lot that the movie doesn’t work”

Upon being asked the reason behind the same, Salman Khan said, “I was like shit in the movie” as he laughed.

While a lot of woman had fallen for the actor right then, but he clearly had a diverse opinion about himself. What do y’all think?

Meanwhile, his film Maine Pyar Kiya, is all set to complete 30 years on 29th December. When asked about the journey so far, the actor shared, “It feels like it was day before yesterday I was looking for work, I signed Maine Pyar Kiya.. yesterday it was released and today at this position here. So, the journey of these 30 years.. it goes from day before yesterday, yesterday and today. That’s how quickly this journey has been.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy promoting Dabangg 3, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kiccha Sudeep amongst others.

Dabangg 3 is slated for a December 20, 2020 release.

