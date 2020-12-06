Salma Agha has acted in various Hindi films such as Nikaah, Pati Patni Aur Tawaif and more. Her daughter Zara Khan is in the news for registering a case at Oshiwara police. It’s being reported that she has been receiving rape threats on her Instagram account.

Even Zara Khan has made an appearance in Bollywood movies such as Arjun Kapoor’s Aurangzeb, and Desi Katte. The complaint registered is regarding to abusive messages she received from an unknowing person between October 28th and November 3th.

Post the complaint, Oshiwara police investigated to find out that the accused is a 23-year-old female MBA student from Hyderabad. In a Mid-Day report, Senior inspector Dayanand Bangar, Oshiwara police station said, “After actor Zara Khan approached us, we informed the cyber department and took help from the Instagram team and traced the accused on the basis of the local IP address.”

Noorah Saravar is the reported name of the accused had created a fake account on Instagram. “She told the investigating officer that Khan and her co-workers were working with a political party and targetting her. During the probe, we learnt that she is mentally unstable. We have sent the accused a notice [41(A) CRPC (Notice of appearance before police officer],” said Dayanand Bangar.

The accused has been charged under sections 354 (a), 354(b), 509, 506 and Information Technology Act 67(a) of Indian Penal Code.

