Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, the iconic screenwriting duo of the 1970s, redefined Hindi cinema with their thrilling narratives and unforgettable dialogues. Their partnership birthed some of Bollywood’s most legendary films, including Sholay, Deewaar, Zanjeer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Don. These films not only shaped the careers of superstars like Amitabh Bachchan but also revolutionized the role of writers in the industry.

Their ability to craft larger-than-life heroes, morally complex villains, and punchy one-liners made them the highest-paid screenwriters of their time. However, their success also led to an unwavering belief in their scripts, so much so that they were shocked when a director dared to turn them down and demand equal pay.

Ramesh Talwar was not very interested in doing Salim Javed’s Zamana starring Rajesh Khanna & Rishi Kapoor

Ramesh Talwar, known for films like Doosara Aadmi and Baseraa, had an interesting encounter with the formidable duo when they approached him to direct Zamana (1985). As revealed in a conversation with the YouTube channel Friday Talkies, Talwar was chosen because of his close relationships with actors Rishi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna, whom Salim-Javed wanted to cast together despite their known tensions.

However, Talwar was not interested in directing Zamana. As per him, the film followed the overused ‘lost and found’ trope popular in Hindi cinema. When he expressed his reluctance, Salim & Javed were taken aback. “They said, ‘How can you say that? We’ve written an original story!’” Talwar, though reluctant, agreed to consider the project on one condition. “I said, ‘Okay, if you want me, then pay me the same as yourselves.’ They were shocked. They said, ‘Pagal ho kya? (Are you mad?)’ We charge Rs 14 lakh, Rs 7 lakh each.’ So I said, ‘Give me Rs 7 lakh,’” Talwar recalled.

The Salim-Javed duo not accustomed to such demands. They countered by saying they had other directors willing to helm the film for just Rs 2.5 lakh. Talwar stood firm and told them to go ahead with someone else. “At that time, I was being offered films for Rs 10 lakh. I was friends with them, so I would have agreed, but they were offering very little money,” he said. Eventually, Zamana was directed by Rakesh Talwar only but the details of his contracts are not known. Further, the movie faced several delays and was finally released three years after Salim and Javed had already separated in 1982. Therefore, the extent to which the two writers influenced the movie’s filming can not be known.

