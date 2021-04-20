Actress Saiyami Kher on Monday requested all to keep politics and religion aside, as we pass through one of the darkest phases in human history owing to the pandemic.

“We are witnessing the darkest times in human history. Please let’s keep politics and religion away and just show some humanity. Do whatever it takes in our capacity to help. Every stranger is a loved one to someone else,” Saiyami shared in an Instagram post.

A few days ago, Saiyami Kher took to social media to express that she misses travelling and normal life.

“As I sit reminiscing about the times when we could pick our bags and go where we wanted to — this quote by Mahatma Gandhi came to mind. Remember, this too shall pass. When I despair, I remember that all through history, the way of truth and love has always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it, always. – Mahatma Gandhi,” Saiyami Kher wrote last week.

The actress features in the new Telugu action thriller “Wild Dog”, starring Nagarjuna and Dia Mirza.

