The attack on Saif Ali Khan after an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence in the wee hours of morning has left his fans and the entire fraternity into a state of shock. They have been pouring in messages of a speedy recovery for the actor. Here is taking a look at some of the celebs reacting to the shocking development.

Chiranjeevi Konidela took to his X account to state, “Deeply disturbed by the news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery.” Take a look at his tweet.

Deeply Disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 16, 2025

Saif Ali Khan’s Devara co-star Jr NTR also expressed his shock on the case. He stated, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health.” Take a look at his post.

Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 16, 2025

Veteran actress Pooja Bhatt questioned the law and order in the country. She stated, that it is the duty of the law enforcement to create a safe environment to prevent any attempt for such criminal activities. The Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi actress wrote, “Local police are our first preventers/grass root defenders. It is law enforcements duty to create an environment in which people with a criminal bent do not feel comfortable to operate. The Beat officer must act as a deterrent in preventing criminal activity. “

Law & Order.

We have laws.. what about order? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 16, 2025

Local police are our first preventers/grass root defenders. It is law enforcements duty to create an environment in which people with a criminal bent do not feel comfortable to operate. The Beat officer must act as a deterrent in preventing criminal activity. 🙏 @CPMumbaiPolice — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 16, 2025

Sharing a picture of Saif Ali Khan, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh stated, “My prayers with Saif sir and the entire family. This is very sad indeed !! May your bravery and love for your family be rewarded with healing, strength, and peace. Get well soon #SaifAliKhan”. Take a look at his X post.

The latest development states that three staff members working in Saif Ali Khan’s residence have been detained and have been taken to the police station for questioning. The actor is now out of danger after his surgery. He continues to undergo recovery as the police investigations to nab the main accused undergoes in full swing.

