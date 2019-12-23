Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman First Look OUT! Set To Now Clash With Himesh Reshammiya’s Happy Hardy And Heer

After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Jawaani Jaaneman is Saif Ali Khan’s other release which is something to look forward to. The movie is in the news due to its concept in which Saif plays a 40-year-old father to a teenage daughter played by newcomer Alaia Furniturewalla, but it’s release date is the reason for which it is mostly talked about.

Today, the first look poster of Jawaani Jaaneman has been dropped. It has a mention of a new release date, which is 31st January 2020. Earlier, it was slated to arrive on 7th February 2020. In the poster, we can see a drunken man lying on a bed (which is supposedly Saif Ali Khan) with a bottle of liquor in his hand.

While the first look poster looks quite intriguing, only the trailer will give us more insights about the plot of the film.

Interestingly, the movie is all set to clash with Himesh Reshammiya’s Happy Hardy And Heer, which mostly grabbed attention due to overnight sensation Ranu Mondal and her song featuring in the film.

The romantic comedy marks the debut of yesteryear actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla and is directed by Nitin Kakkar of “Filmistaan” fame. Apart from Saif, Tabu also plays an important role in the movie. A major part of the film was filmed in London earlier this year.

Jawaani Jaaneman is a coming-of-age story of a father and his daughter. It is backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!