Thalaivar168: Keerthy Suresh To Play Rajinikanth’s Sister In Siruthai Siva’s Directorial?

Gorgeous actress Keerthy Suresh happens to be in news all over following her role in Rajinikanth’s next, which has been tentatively titled #Thalaivar168. The actress was recently signed in by the makers for an important role in the film.

There was this buzz that had been doing rounds stating the actress being romantically paired opposite Rajinikanth. However, as per a report from Sify.com, the actress may be seen playing the role of Rajinikanth’s younger sister.

The other interesting thing is, as per the same report one may also get to see Rajinikanth in dual roles.

However, no official confirmation has yet been made by the makers.

Talking about #Thalaivar168, the film went on floors recently in Chennai.

The Rajinikanth starrer also has veteran actresses Meena, Khushbu, and actor Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

#Thalaivar168 is been bankrolled under Sun Productions picture company.

Talking about Keerthy, the actress who was felicitated today with National Award by honourable vice president Venkaiah Naidu for her act in 2018 Telugu release Mahanati has multiple film projects in her kitty.

Keerthy who was last seen in Telugu venture Manmadhudhu 2, has some interesting projects in the form of Bollywood debut film Maidaan, Telugu films Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi, and Rang De. The talented actress also has a Tamil film in the form of Penguin.

