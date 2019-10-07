Saif Ali Khan Wanted To Play A Western Character Since He Was 18, Reveals Laal Kaptaan Director Navdeep Singh

Laal Kaptaan starring Saif Ali Khan is one of the most anticipated projects currently. After an amazing performance in Sacred Games series, the actor has raised the bar for himself. People are now excited to see him in this new avatar of Naga Sadhu in Laal Kaptaan.

Talking about having Saif aboard for the film, director Navdeep Singh revealed that he feels lucky to have collaborated with actors who are willing to be vulnerable on screen, including Saif Ali Khan. Saif took on an out-there Western character as a Naga Sadhu who has revenge on his mind. Navdeep even revealed that Saif wanted to play such a character since he was 18!

Yes, you read that right. “It wasn’t difficult to get Saif on board. The first time he heard the narration and got to know it’s a Western, he was super excited. He loves Western and said he always wanted to play something like this since he was 18. A man riding on a street, dragging a dead body behind kind of a thing. If you’ve watched Westerns as a kid, ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly‘, naturally you’d find those guys cool and would want to be like Clint Eastwood,” Navdeep added.

The filmmaker says Saif took a role, which probably would have propelled many. “My biggest struggle is putting up a viable project, in terms of the idea I like, with money a producer wants to spend and getting actors who are willing to be vulnerable. Saif has put himself in a very vulnerable position playing this out-there character. If you describe it to someone, they might feel ‘no, not sure if this might work, will I look stupid with dreadlocks and a beard?’,” said Singh.

Laal Kaptaan is slated for an October 18 release. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Deepak Dobriyal in key roles.

