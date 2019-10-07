Ileana D’Cruz’s Mood In The Latest Pic Is Literally All Of Us On A Monday

No one likes Monday! But yet, every week, we all have to live the day. Ileana D’Cruz latest picture is quite relatable for how lost and lazy we all feel for the whole day on Monday.

The actress shared a back and white pic yesterday in which she looks tired. It seems that the Barfi actress is in no mood to function for the day. Even the hashtag in her caption says that she needs coffee to help her. The pic is shared on Sunday but it is very relatable even on Monday.

The Raid actress wrote, “When it’s your day off but your body still wakes you up early af 🤦🏻‍♀️

#coffeehelpmeplease -“.

Take a look at her post below:

We feel you, Ileana D’Cruz. Even we don’t like to wake ourselves up on any day!

Meanwhile, some time ago, Ileana broke up with her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. The couple unfollowed each other and that’s how the break-up news started making headlines.

The actress is focusing on good things in life and trying to move on. A few days ago, she shared a cryptic post which reads – I Missed Myself. I’m Glad She’s Coming Back.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in a South film titled Amar Akbar Anthony (2018). She will be next seen in two big Hindi films titled Pagalpanti and The Big Bull.

What’s your mood is like on Monday? Tell us in the comments below.

