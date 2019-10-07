Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar Wraps 90 Day Shoot In 65 Days, Rewards Punctual Co-Stars

Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde amongst others in lead, is all set to treat the fans with a laughter ride this Diwali. Of course, the movie is high on buzz and is grabbing eyeballs more than its earlier parts, what’s more exciting is that Akki managed to wrap the 90 days long shoot within 65 days!

Akshay is known for his punctuality and the fact that the actor was going to be on-time is something all his co-stars were prepared for. But the good part came in as the actor rewarded the ones who were punctual and helped the makers with their co-operation.

A recent report by DNA reveals the same as, “All the actors knew that working with Akshay meant there would be early morning shifts and they were mentally prepared. Also, he used to get surprise gifts and delicious food for those who all came on time. He would casually ask the co-stars about their favourite goodies and dishes, and the next day, bring them as a surprise. It was his way of making sure that his habit of starting morning shifts did not become a punishment for them.”

Furthermore, director Farhad Samji in a conversation with the development has confirmed the same as, “Usually a film like Housefull 4, which is shot on such a huge scale, tends to take longer to complete compared to other movies. But, thanks to Akshay’s swift and punctual nature, it helped us wrap the movie in just 65 days, which is truly commendable. He, along with Bobby (Deol), Riteish (Deshmukh) and the girls (Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda) made the shoot effortless.”

Do we even need to ask how he manages multiple films in a year anymore? All hail the Khiladi!

