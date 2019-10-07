Venky Mama: First Glimpse From Venkatesh & Naga Chaitanya Starrer To Be Revealed On Dussehra Morning!

Tollywood star Venkatesh and young heartthrob Naga Chaitanya starrer Venky Mama is one of the most anticipated films down south. The film which went on floors in February this year has been in news ever since then. It will be for the very first time, where one will get to see the uncle-nephew duo of Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya on the big screen together.

So far the pre-teaser and the posters of the film have been very well appreciated by the fans. It was today morning when the makers took on twitter to share a brand new poster from the film to announce the release date and time of the first glimpse of the film.

As they tweeted, “అందరికి దసరా శుభాకాంక్షలు!!!!”(Happy Dusshera To Everyone!!)#VenkyMamaFirstGlimpse

Talking about the poster, one gets to see Venkatesh and Naga along with the film’s leading ladies Payal Rajput and Raashi Khanna on a tractor with all smiles.

Talking about Venky Mama, the family drama venture is been helmed by filmmaker K. Ravindra.

Apart from Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Raashi and Payal, the Telugu film also has veteran actor Prakash Raj in a major role.

The film is been produced by D. Suresh Babu, T.G Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under Suresh Productions.

The official release date of Venky Mama is yet be announced by the makers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!