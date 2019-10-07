Varun Dhawan Jokes On Remo D’Souza Marrying His Wife For The 3rd Time: “Log Ek Baar Nahi Karte…”

As choreographer-director Remo D’Souza married his wife Lizelle D’Souza for the third time on their 20th anniversary, actor Varun Dhawan wished the couple in a humorous way, saying “Log ek baar nahi kartey aapney 3 times kar li”.

Varun on Sunday took to Instagram and shared a picture from Remo’s wedding ceremony.

In the image, he can be seen posing with Remo, Lizelle and his “Street Dancer 3D” co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

Remo, too, shared a few pictures from the church where he renewed his wedding vows with wife Lizelle.

On working with street dancers in his upcoming film, Varun said: “Dance and music go hand-in-hand and are one of my biggest passions. I was blown away by these dancers and I knew one film was never going to be enough to do justice to their talent. That’s why we have created this series.”

The film, which also features Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, has dancers from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and more.

“Bhushan ji and Remo sir have agreed to donate a percentage of the film’s profits to a welfare fund for the dancers. There are so many of them who don’t have a home, so the money would a big help. I will speak to my industry friends to help them out further,” said Varun.

“Street Dancer 3D” will release on January 24, 2020.

