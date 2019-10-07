Self-Proclaimed Critic Kamaal R Khan THREATENS Marvel For Allegedly Using His Name!

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is that one self-proclaimed critic who’s in the headlines for all the wrong reasons every now and then. From warning people of police complaint upon his pictures being morphed alongside Karan Johar, to being trolled for announcing Stage 3 Cancer, KRK is back in news and this time it’s for threatening Marvel officials.

The makers have recently announced a new character Kamala Khan in their Avengers PS4 game and shared the trailer of the same on their official YouTube channel. They described their latest character as a beloved teenager who defends Jersey City.

Soon after the announcement, Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter and accused the makers of twisting his name and using it without his permission. Furthermore, he warned them of going to the court for using his name without permission.

“Please note @Marvel officials, you can’t use my name #kamalakhan without my permission. You can’t just add an A and get away. You should take permission from me or I will go to court against you,” KRK wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Please note @Marvel officials, you can’t use my name #kamalakhan without my permission. You can’t just add an A and get away. You should take permission from me or I will go to court against you. pic.twitter.com/kAaHCuBBRz — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 5, 2019

Meanwhile, KRK was also recently being trolled with a morphed picture alongside filmmaker Karan Johar. He himself shared a morphed picture which shows him dancing with a girl but the face of that girl has been swapped with that of filmmaker Karan Johar.

When a netizen brought it to his attention, he quoted the tweet and warned, “Listen man, I file a police complaint if you will make my fake photos like this.”

The original picture was clicked at KRK’s own house warming party back in 2012, but was twisted recently as it was morphed and soon went viral all over the internet.

