Here’s What Saif Ali Khan Has To Say About The Debacle Of Daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal

Even after the much hype and fantastic buzz created by the songs and the chemistry between lead actors, Love Aaj Kal failed on every front. The film was a sequel of Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan’s 2009 hit Love Aaj Kal, which was also directed by Imtiaz Ali. Now the protective father has come out in support of her princess by saying that it’s just part of the game.

Expressing his pride over his 24-year-old daughter, according to a Pinkvilla report Saif said, “I am very proud of Sara. Hits and misses are a part of the game.”

Kartik-Sara’s Love Aaj Kal’s trailer got immensely trolled for the resemblance to the first movie, even when Saif was asked about the trailer he said he liked his film’s trailer more. But the film regained its dignity with blockbuster songs before the release of the film. The film still failed despite the grand Valentine release. It ended the box office success streak of both Sara and Kartik, as it failed to even cover the cost of the film.

Regardless of the outcome of Love Aaj Kal, both Kartik and Sara have strong line-ups with Kartik having sequels of Bhool Bhulaiya and Dostana and Sara with Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!