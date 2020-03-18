Ibrahim Calls Dad Saif Ali Khan An Old Man; Actor’s Reply Is Nothing But SAVAGE

With being an amazing actor, Saif Ali Khan has been one of the coolest fathers in the B-Town. Recently his soon Ibrahim jokingly called him his old man and his fans came in to tell Ibrahim that in no way he is. Now Saif himself opened up on the same and here is what the Tanhaji actor has to say.

A week ago below the picture that Ibrahim posted on Instagram, he wrote, “just me and the old man”. Well, how can daddy Saif Ali Khan not have an answer to that?

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, when asked about the same, the actor said, “Yeah, it was quite funny. Being older doesn’t bother me and the fact is that I am Ibrahim’s old man. But I’m keen to be fit and look my best. I’m not going to be looking like an old man for a while, but I understand the irony of it.”

Talking about Ibrahim making his way to Bollywood, the Nawab said that he is still unsure if he will bring him to the world of films. He also revealed that Ibrahim is a sport and would love being in films rather than pursuing an academic job.

When asked a piece of advice he would give him, Saif said, “It’s a different universe now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully.”

On the film front, Saif had a supper opening at the films this year with Tanhaji and Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor will next be seen in Dil Bechara and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

