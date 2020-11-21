In August this year, Saif Ali Khan shared the news to the world that he is all set to sit down and pen his autobiography. The still-untitled autobiography was to be published by HarperCollins Publishers India and release somewhere next year. Following this news, the actor received severe backlash on social media.

Advertisement

And now, it looks like this backlash has de-motivated the star from taking on the job. Though nothing is confirmed yet, the Dil Chahta Hai actor said he is contemplating not going forward as he isn’t ready to put himself through the abuse that will follow.

Advertisement

Recently, while speaking to Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny on their new podcast, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he is planning to back out of the autobiography. He said, “Someone asked me to do a book, and I might chicken out, because it’s too much work to do it properly, and then you have to be very honest as well, which probably will disturb quite a few people.”

Saif Ali Khan continued adding, “Honestly, I don’t know if I am prepared to put myself through the 100% abuse that’s going to come my way.”

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor further added, “I’m really sorry to say it, I’m going to say it, I don’t think the general audience — and not just general — but there will be a section of the audience that’s so negative in India that I don’t want to share my life and talk about things…”

Saif Ali Khan revealed that he hasn’t told the publishers of the autobiography, yet, that he is having second thoughts about the book.

When announcing the autobiography, a couple of months ago, Saif Ali Khan had said, “So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don’t record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course,”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has a full plate with projects like YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Pavan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police.

Must Read: Breaking! Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyya’s Mumbai Residence Raided By NCB

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube