Sadak 2: First Schedule Of Alia Bhatt – Sanjay Dutt Starrer Wraps Up!

The first shooting schedule of Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 has been completed, and actress Pooja Bhatt is convinced something “special” is taking shape.

Sadak 2 is sequel to hit 1991 film Sadak, a romantic thriller, which featured actress Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

Pooja, also a part of the sequel, took to social media on Thursday and wrote: “And it’s a wrap for our first schedule of Sadak 2. You know you’re onto something special when you wake up the morning after with a longing to be back on set. Thank you to the entire crew for everything and more.”

The first leg of the film was shot in Mumbai.

Sadak 2 will see Mahesh Bhatt’s return to the director’s chair after almost two decades. The film also features actors Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

While commencing the shoot, Alia had said she was petrified.

“Today is Day 1 of ‘Sadak 2‘. And that’s my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again.

“But from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here’s to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand new journey! And what a journey it’s going to be,” Alia had posted on Instagram.

The film is scheduled for release on July 10, 2020.

