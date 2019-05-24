Actor Dinker Sharma is all set to play the role of former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad in Kabir Khan’s directorial ’83 who had played a vital role during the 1983 World Cup Final.

To announce the new addition to the team ’83, makers took to their social media and captioned it, “#DinkerSharma is ready to make a splash with his role of cricketer Kirti Azad! #CastOf83 @KirtiAzadMP @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk #MadhuMantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @NGEMovies @83thefilm”.

Kabir Khan’s directorial ’83 will begin its shoot from June 5 in Glasgow. While the team is already practicing, the squad will begin the shooting at a local cricket shoot in the Scottish port city for a week, followed by other popular locations like Dulwich college in London, Edinburgh cricket club, Nevill Ground at Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent and the Oval cricket ground.

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan’s upcoming directorial is being presented by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani’s Reliance Entertainment and will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev.

Touted as the “biggest sports film” of the country, ’83 is slated to be released on 10 April 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.

