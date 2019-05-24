Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Bought A 8 BHK Flat! To Tie A Knot This Year?

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who made her Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, might soon tie the knot with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. She became a household name as her show Pavitra Rishta won many hearts. She also made it to the headlines before after she broke up with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Now she is again in the news and this time for her marriage rumours. Recently, we saw the duo sharing a kiss at a wedding party and fans were left all excited.

Now according to the reports of Bollywood Bubble, the couple is planning to tie the knot this year. It seems they have also purchased a huge 8 BHK flat in the suburbs. A source revealed, “Ankita is planning to settle down because she’s in the happiest phase of her life with Vicky. They are deciding on a particular date for the big wedding but sometime around December this year or January 2019 is what they are looking at.”

The source further added, “Both of them have bought an 8 BHK in the suburbs. The apartment is getting ready and the lovebirds will move into their nest soon after they get married. Both the families are also happy with their union.”

Well, that’s great news!

