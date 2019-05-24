VIDEO: Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor’s KADAK Moves To ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’

Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor’s camaraderie is one that we can’t ever get enough of. Their fun, insanity & support for each other make it to the kind of bond each one of us would want to share with our friends. We’ve seen them creating a dhamaka in Gunday & we just saw them recreating the Dil Ne Maari Entriyaan moment during Arjun’s India’s Most Wanted’s celeb screening and it’s lit up your day. If you don’t believe us, watch it for yourself!

Ranveer entered the event with Gunday director Ali Abbas and his co-star Arjun, and the media insisted them to recreate their signature moment that drove fans crazy back in 2014. They both then grooved amidst the crowd and loud, cheers were soon to follow! It was one nostalgic moment, and we can’t wait for the duo to reunite on the big screens again.

Watch the video here:

Various celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Ali Abbas Zafar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Boney Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, amongst others were spotted at the screening of India’s Most Wanted, which revolves around Arjun and his gang finding the Osama of India.

India’s Most Wanted directed by Raj Kumar Gupta under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Raapchik Films, released today, i.e, May 24th, 2019.

