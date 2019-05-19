Actress Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for her next film Sadak 2, says she is petrified to shoot for the movie, which will be directed by her father and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Alia on Saturday took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of the film’s clapboard.

She captioned it: “Today is Day 1 of ‘Sadak 2‘. And that’s my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified.

“I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain.

“I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again.”

The 26-year-old star says it is a “tough climb”.

“But from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here’s to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand new journey! And what a journey it’s going to be,” she said.

Sadak 2 will see Mahesh back in the director’s chair after almost twenty years. The film also features actors Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Pooja and Sanjay also starred in the original 1991 film Sadak, a romantic thriller. It revolved around a young man who falls in love with a sex worker.

