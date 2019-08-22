Saaho: Dreamy VFX To Star Appeal – 5 Reasons That Assure Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Will Be A BLOCKBUSTER!

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is now just a week away from its release and the excitement level is already on its peak. Right from its mammoth budget to being shot in four different languages simultaneously, the movie has several highlighting points which makes it one of the highly anticipated releases in recent times.

While Saaho is eyeing for a thunderous opening all across the country, here’s why we think that it will attain the blockbuster status in its lifetime run:

High-End VFX

First and the foremost reason is its VFX! Yes, the movie is in the news since its inception owing to an unprecedented budget spent on visual effects. Unlike some of the previous big blunders, Saaho promises to be high on supreme quality effects, as far as the teaser and trailer suggests. Also, the audience loves watching large-scaled movies on a big screen instead of mobiles or television, which was the major reason behind Baahubali’s historic success. Plus, Saaho will witness a release in IMAX version all over, thus giving it an edge.

Loyal Fan Base Of Prabhas

PRABHAS- the darling, South perfectionist or Baahubali of industry, this man has acquired several names for himself owing to his on-screen and off-screen persona. After the success of Baahubali, Prabhas has become one of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry with pan Indian appeal. Also, he is amongst those rare actors who hardly has any haters owing to his humble and non-starry attitude. Prabhas has gained a loyal fan base over the years and due to his absence in any sort of controversy, the actor has earned a good reputation amongst the audience.

Increase In Craze For Down South Movies

In the last few years, the down South movies have created a huge space at the box office by penetrating the different regions of the country, especially the Hindi speaking belt. While Baahubali earned humongous numbers at the ticket windows, the following movies like Baahubali 2, 2.0 and KGF took the craze to another level. With an increase in the size of viewership, this Prabhas starrer will surely enjoy an overwhelming reception.

Absence Of Actual Mass From A Long Time

While this year has turned out to be one of the highly successful years for the Indian film industry, people are really missing on the real massy entertainer for quite a long time now. Salman Khan’s Bharat was touted to be one of those kinds but didn’t really have some seeti-maar dialogues and robust action. Now, with Saaho, cinegoers are really looking forward to it as a hardcore masala entertainer comprising of intriguing content.

Huge Screen Count

Earlier, Saaho was slated to clash with Mission Mangal and Batla House on Independence Day but was postponed due to post-production issues. Scheduled to arrive on 30th August, it was on its way to face Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and other regional movies but the face-off was averted as other releases shifted their release date. The team of Saaho and Prabhas also thanked all those makers of other movies for their gesture, as it ensured a solo release for the magnum opus.

Finally, it is official that Saaho is to open on a record number of screens thus giving a chance to rake in historic numbers.

