EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas On Being Uncomfortable While Adapting Bollywood Avatar In Saaho!

South actor Prabhas is at the peak in the Industry even before the release of his magnum opus Saaho. While his massive fan base is curious to see him on the big screen after the blockbuster Baahubali, the actor has adapted a complete different avatar which consists of a lot of quirky Bollywood aspects. But was he comfortable doing it? Hear it from the horse’s mouth.

Prabhas & Shraddha met Koimoi for an exclusive conversation during Saaho promotions. They spoke in length about their characters, experience of working for as long as 2 years together and so much more. When asked about whether the actor at any time, the Baahubali actor felt uncomfortable doing ‘Bollywoodish’ things like the quirky number, Bad Boy, with Jacqueline Fernandez where he was even seen twerking and the romantic number Enni Sonni with his co-star, he said, “Not really, this sound is very new for me and I love those songs and a lot of songs because the sound is very new for me and you get something interesting when you hear something new. I hear a lot of Bollywood songs, and me being part of it, was interesting. I was not (uncomfortable)… it was fine.”

The actor also spoke about how and why they decided to cast Shraddha Kapoor for the role of the female lead.

Check out the video below for all the deets:

Saaho has been directed by Sujeeth and is made on a budget of 350 crores. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, amongst others and is slated for 30th August, 2019 release.

