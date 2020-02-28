RRR: Ajay Devgn To Charge No Fees; Ram Charan & Jr NTR To Sacrifice Their Huge Salary For This Reason?

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the highly anticipated releases and everyone is wondering what the maverick filmmaker has to offer differently this time. Featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, in key roles, the period drama is being in the news for its making and of course, towering budget.

While everyone is quite aware of SS Rajamouli’s style of making lavish projects, it is now learnt that RRR has gone over-budget due to long shooting schedules. In order to cope with the situation, the actors are requested to sacrifice on their huge salaries.

Regarding the same, a source quotes, “The two leading men are willing to take a cut. Ajay Devgn is not charging any money. And Alia Bhatt may also do her work for a token fee. Everybody is co-operating,” reports Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is not done with breaking records. After the tremendous success of his “Baahubali” films, he is back with “RRR”. The film’s theatrical rights have registered big numbers in south India, confirms the trade.

The rights have been sold at record 215 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Karnataka, rights are said to be sold at 50 crores. In the overseas market, the rights have been sold at 70 crores.

It is said that the makers are eyeing on big numbers in the North India market too, as the director had already made his mark with the “Baahubali” franchise.

