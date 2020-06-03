Ronit Roy On Actors Committing Suicide: “For Four Years I Was Sitting At Home, I Did Not Kill Myself”

The world is not just battling a health crisis in the form of COVID-19 but also a grave financial crisis. But closer home, things are getting tougher and tougher for our Telly town actors. Popular actor Ronit Roy has opened up about actors ending their lives due to no work.

While there are several actors who have opened up about their financial crisis, there are also many who have sadly chosen to end their lives. Ronit Roy says that while he debuted with a blockbuster film, he had no work for as long as 4 years. However, he never chose to end his life.

Very quickly adding the fact that he is not passing judgement on anyone else, Ronit Roy says that ending your life is never a solution. Speaking to ETimes, the Hostages actor said, “My first film was released in 1992 Jaan Tere Naam which was a blockbuster. It was a silver jubilee and silver jubilee of that day means a Rs 100 crore movie of today. My debut film was of that level. 1992 it released and for the next six months, I did not receive a single call. Then I got all kinds of trashy work which I did for three years and around 96 all the work dried up. For four years I was sitting at home.”

Ronit Roy, who is a veteran TV and Bollywood actor further says, “I had a small car, but I had no money for petrol. I would walk up to my mother’s house for a meal as I did not have money even after being in a silver jubilee film. I did not kill myself. I am not passing judgement on anybody. Everyone at some point in their life faces financial crisis. I feel if you are facing a financial crisis then killing yourself is not a solution. I don’t see any sense in taking your life because that can’t be a solution.”

While we do agree with what the actor says, mental health is certainly a very subjective issue. We hope that actors talk to their loved ones in times of crisis and hang on to every last thread of hope and not give up their lives.

