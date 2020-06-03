Simran Sachdeva On Quitting Colors TV’s Choti Sarrdaarni: “One Of The Producers Misbehaved With Me”

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 induced crisis, several Telly Town actors have opened up about taking pay cuts and their financial crisis. Joining the list is Choti Sarrdaarni actress Simran Sachdeva. The actress has made some shocking revelations and has claimed that she is no longer a part of the Colors TV show.

Simran Sachdeva has said that the producers of the show had been forcing her to take pay cuts amid the ongoing crisis. Speaking to Telly Chakkar, the actress said, “Lately, the producers were pressuring me a lot to take around a 40% pay cut which is not feasible for me. Also, in the past I’ve faced many issues with the production house regarding the payments as we weren’t paid on time. One of the producers misbehaved with me and was extremely disrespectful and rude. Now, because of the lockdown and the gap, I had the choice to continue with them or not and hence I decided to give it a pass.”

Well, this certainly comes as a shocker when there are several TV actors who have been raising their voice over non-payment of dues. What’s even more disheartening is the alarming rate of actors committing suicide after a dearth of work opportunities.

For those of you unversed, Simran Sachdeva plays the character of Harleen Kaur Gill Bajwa in Choti Sarrdaarni. The part was earlier played by Mansi Sharma who had to leave the show mid-way owing to certain health complications.

However, things seem to be getting better now as there are reports of Simran Sachdeva being retained in the show. The actress has reportedly sorted out the differences with her producers and will soon be seen returning to sets.

While we are not sure as to which side of the story to believe, do let us know your thoughts on the same.

