Exclusive! Will Paatal Lok’s Ishwak Singh Work With Anushka Sharma As An Actor In Near Future? Here’s What He Says

Ishwak Singh has impressed everyone with his simple yet effective performance in Paatal Lok. He played a cop named Imran Ansari in the latest Amazon Prime Original and emerged a heart winner.

Before Paatal Lok, Ishwak Singh has done some major Bollywood films like Raanjhana, Aligarh, Tamasha, Veere Di Wedding and others too. But it’s his digital debut that helped him touch new levels of popularity.

In a recent conversation with Koimoi, Ishwak Singh opened up how he got Paatal Lok and how it wasn’t an easy thing to get the role of Imran Ansari. He also talked about working with Anushka Sharma as an actor in the future.

“Just like I got the previous films, I got even Paatal Lok in a similar way. I auditioned for all those parts and this was also the same. If you are a working actor most of the casting directors are aware of you, and you are always on their list. So whenever there’s a part that fits your look, your capability, you are called. I got a call then I went out for the audition and after two weeks I got the call that ‘I am on board for the part.” he said talking about the audition process of Paatal Lok.

When asked about any special memory related to auditions or filming Ishwak Singh said, “Some casting directors push you a lot. I went for the audition after preparing very well. I’ve a friend who was helping me with the styling of my hair. So I worked a lot on the audition and whatever time I had like 2-3 days, I worked on everything including my hair and other things. When I went for the audition we did many takes and every take was better than the other. The credit goes to casting directors as they really pushed me to get those nuances out for that particular part. So there were many variations and every variation was pretty good. That’s why it’s never easy to crack an audition and if you are quite unfamiliar, you have to really hit out of the park to convince everyone. So that was it. We did two auditions and there were no dull moments, we were all in sync, it happened very seamlessly. Even though we shot in live locations and there were many challenges but we were all creatively aligned and complimented each other.”

Ishwak Singh worked in Paatal Lok with Anushka Sharma as a producer. When asked if he sees him working with her as an actor in the near future, he said, “Oh yeah! I’d love to. I am a huge fan of her work. There are actresses & stars and then there are actresses like her or Deepika (Padukone) in whom you see enormous talent, intelligence and their craft is just amazing. An actor always wants a great environment where he gets a great director, great co-actor because I think having a good co-actor is a blessing. Because your half task is done there. So I look forward to working in good films, working with good directors and actors.”

