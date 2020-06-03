The Family Man 2: Samantha Akkineni To Dub The Hindi Dialogues Herself?

Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man set the bar for content really high in the digital world. The Manoj Bajpayee led show will feature South beauty and ace performer Samantha Akkineni in the second season. And now if reports are to be believed, the Super Deluxe actor is leaving no stone unturned to meet perfection for her digital and Hindi debut.

According to the reports on several portals, Samantha Akkineni who will be joining the cast of The Family Man 2 as the antagonist, will be dubbing for her own portions. For the unversed, Samantha does not prefer to dub her roles in both Tamil and Telugu.

For long now, singer Chinmayi Sripada has been dubbing for the actor. Considering that The Family Man 2 will be her first Hindi project, this can be quite a challenge for her.

Samantha Akkineni, according to the reports will be playing a terrorist in the show. The Family Man 2 will star Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari. It will also star Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Arvind, Darshan Kumaar as Major Sameer, Dalip Tahil as Kulkarni, and Shahab Ali as Sajid.

The first season of show helmed by Raj & DK had received much praise. The one of its kind espionage series was appreciated for its story and acting performances. While there is no confirmation about the release, Krishna DK had hinted that the streaming giant will make an announcement soon.

“It will be how Netflix and Amazon typically do it with all 10 episodes at the same time I believe. We’re loving this whole series world,” said Krishna DK, while talking to Express.co.uk.

