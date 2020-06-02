Ishwak Singh has become the talk of the town ever since people have seen him as a cute yet effective cop Imran Ansari in Paatal Lok.

Even though he has done several Bollywood films like Raanjhanaa, Aligarh, Tamasha and Veere Di Wedding, it’s Paatal Lok which made him an overnight star.

Paatal Lok featuring Ishwak Singh is easily one of the best Indian series to come out this year and it’s getting the desired response from the audience as well. However, there have been few comparisons of the show with Amazon Prime Video’s earlier much loved show Mirzapur. A lot of people have compared the two shows for excessive use of cuss words and violence.

In a recent conversation with Koimoi, Ishwak Singh opened up about the comparisons and said, “I think the comparison must be more because of the genre than cuss words or violence. Though it’s a whole new world. I’ve seen Mirzapur and it’s a different kind of show and Paatal Lok is a more realistic kind. There’s more realism here. There’s a fun element in Mirzapur which is purely on the filmmaking point of view but the quality of Paatal Lok is that, it’s more close to the ground and life. The difference is the same that you will find in Premchand’s story, Manto’s story, and Chetan Bhagat’s story”

He pauses and explains, “It’s commercial writing and different way of writing a story. If you get what I am trying to say.”

Further talking about Paatal Lok, Ishwak Singh says, “It’s closer to life and covers both things very effectively. It provides entertainment but stays true to the ground reality also.”

When asked if our Imran Ansari is also waiting for the release of Mirzapur 2, just like all of us, he said, “I hardly watch any series but just recently during the lockdown I saw it and I liked it. I usually don’t get very excited for something but whenever it releases I’ll catch it. I want to see how the story progresses. I loved Pankaj Sir’s (Pankaj Tripathi) character and it was probably one of his best performances. I’ll definitely like to watch it.”

