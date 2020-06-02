Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did You Know? The Show Was Initially Planned To Go-Off Air In 2010

Another day and we are back with another interesting fact about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Till now, we enlightened you with facts related to its star cast but in today’s piece, we’ll be talking about the sitcom, on the whole.

The show is in the run since 2008 and it’s been over 11 years of entertaining journey. In such a long period, the sitcom has gifted us innumerable fun moments and lovable characters. But what if we say that the show was initially planned for just 2 years’ run? Read on to know more.

Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s concept came on the board, the makers planned of having a limited run till 2010. Also, only 500 episodes were planned with director Dharmesh Mehta. But owing to the extraordinary response from the viewers, the show is in the running to date.

Also, it is learnt that director Dharmesh Mehta had a signed contract for just 500 episodes, thus another director took over the department.

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is based on the book titled ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’. It is written by late Taarak Mehta.

Meanwhile, producer Asit Kumarr Modi has officially opened up about the resuming of the show. He said, “This is a welcome decision. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s fans have been waiting to watch the new episodes and we thank the Government for allowing us to shoot now by following the guidelines. Hopefully, we’ll soon be able to resume the shootings after receiving the final permissions from authorities and deliver quality entertainment to our audiences which they’ve been so eagerly waiting for. Even during the lockdown, our show gave people something positive and fun to watch along with their family. The show has been spreading happiness even during these trying times when things were uncertain and we plan to continue spreading smiles as we’ve been for the last 12 years.”

